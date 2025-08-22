Tunis – President Kais Saied, had a meeting, Wednesday, at Carthage Palace, with Minister of Equipment and Housing, Salah Zouari, during which he stressed the urgent need to overcome obstacles delaying the progress of key infrastructure projects, including hospitals and several roads in the country’s interior regions.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State underscored that these delays are not merely due to administrative procedures but are often the result of deliberate inaction.

He cited as an example projects whose studies took years, only for some locations to be changed once the studies were completed, forcing a restart while allocated funds remained unused. President Saied called these practices “unacceptable” and insisted that “they must stop immediately.”

“It is essential to hold accountable all those who failed to fulfill their responsibilities and not hesitate to replace underperforming officials with highly qualified individuals ready to assume their duties,” he affirmed.

The Head of State also addressed the construction of new residential neighborhoods under the rent-to-own scheme, emphasizing the need to set reasonable prices that consider beneficiaries’ incomes.

