The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has granted the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC) a no-objection clearance to launch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the local market.
The programme is designed to strengthen the sector’s financing capacity by transforming residential real estate financing portfolios into securities.
The move will establish a robust securitisation issuance framework, reinforcing the domestic debt market, broadening the investor base, and diversifying funding sources.
