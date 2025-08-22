The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has granted the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC) a no-objection clearance to launch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the local market.



The programme is designed to strengthen the sector’s financing capacity by transforming residential real estate financing portfolios into securities.



The move will establish a robust securitisation issuance framework, reinforcing the domestic debt market, broadening the investor base, and diversifying funding sources.

