KUWAIT CITY - “Nearly every farm in Al-Wafra and Al-Abdali, particularly in recent years, has climate-controlled fruit greenhouses that helps in producing a wide variety of fruits, including citrus, figs, grapes, guavas, pomegranates, bananas, mangoes, peaches, and apples”, reports Al-Seyassah daily, quoting farmer Faleh Al-Shehri as saying. He revealed that many Kuwaiti farmers have successfully produced commercial quantities of fruit for sale in the local fruit and vegetable markets over the past few seasons.

Al-Shehri affirmed the need to encourage farmers to expand the cultivation of citrus, figs, papayas, and bananas to ensure sufficient commercial supply for local markets, suggesting that electricity and fresh water be offered at nominal prices to owners of greenhouses and climate-controlled agricultural complexes.

He indicated that generous government support for greenhouse and agricultural complex owners would allow them to achieve agricultural success, as has been the case with strawberry cultivation in many farms in northern and southern Kuwait.

