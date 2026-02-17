Muscat – In a fresh drive to consolidate the position of Omani produce in local markets, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has signed a set of cooperation agreements to enhance the marketing, distribution and visibility of locally grown products across the sultanate.

The agreements, concluded in cooperation with the Wholesale Souq platform and supported by sector partners, form part of a wider national strategy to prioritise Omani products, improve food security and raise returns for farmers and fishermen.

The initiative establishes a unified framework for accredited marketing outlets under the Wholesale Souq umbrella, enabling closer coordination between producers, suppliers and retailers. Officials said the move will streamline market access for farmers, reduce marketing challenges and create more reliable sales channels.

The approved outlets will be rolled out across a number of wilayats, including Buraimi, Ibri, Nizwa, Manah, Bidbid, Suwaiq, Bausher, Musannah and Khabourah, helping Omani products reach consumers in multiple governorates.

The agreements also focus on improving supply chain efficiency, organising distribution and marketing operations, and adopting digital solutions to better manage product flows from farms to end markets. Priority placement will be given to Omani products in participating outlets, reinforcing the ‘Omani product first’ approach.

In addition, farmers and fishermen will benefit from technical and administrative support, as well as joint training and awareness programmes designed to improve quality standards and competitiveness. Cooperation with the Omani Agricultural Association and other stakeholders will further support implementation.

MAFWR said the initiative is expected to boost farmers’ incomes, reduce waste and improve the consistency of supply in local markets. It underlined the fact that empowering local producers remains a strategic priority that contributes to rural development, economic diversification and long-term food security.

By strengthening market linkages and modernising distribution systems, the programme aims to ensure that Omani produce reaches consumers efficiently and competitively, while cementing its presence on shop shelves nationwide.

