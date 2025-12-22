Taraf, the real estate division of Yas Holding, and Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s pioneering sustainable urban district, are joining forces to develop Fay Hills, a 153-acre residential masterplan designed around sustainability, wellness, and human-centred living.

Set within Masdar City, Fay Hills will comprise four interconnected residential villages linked by shaded green corridors, landscaped parks, and curated water features. The development blends Taraf’s design-led approach with Masdar City’s proven sustainability framework to create a calm, balanced, and future-ready community.

As part of the joint venture, the partners have also launched Fay Gardens, the first village and Phase One of the masterplan. Spanning 33 acres, Fay Gardens will introduce 130 design-led 4-6 bedroom villas, organised around three signature parks Terra, Aria, and Azura each offering unique social, active, and serene lifestyle experiences. The neighbourhood reflects the core philosophy of Fay Hills: walkable streets, abundant greenery, shaded communal spaces, and seamless indoor–outdoor living.