Kuwait - The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) rescheduled the opening of bids for the supply and installation of three 11/132 kV main substations — essential infrastructure for the cloud data center project in various locations — to May 10, instead of March 10.

This will give the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy enough time to review the bids and formulate a technical recommendation, which is a prerequisite for awarding the contract to the most qualified bidder that satisfies all specifications and conditions.

Following the potential awarding of the tender and pending approval from CAPT, the ministry is obligated to forward the contract documents to the State Audit Bureau (SAB) for the mandatory audit, review and final contract approval, that is, if all the requirements are met.

The ministry views the prompt finalization of this tender as a priority due to its importance in terms of establishing the necessary infrastructure for the agreement overseen by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority. In December, the Authority entered a land lease agreement with Google for the establishment of data centers for cloud computing services.

The objective of this agreement is to strengthen the nation’s digital infrastructure and propel digital transformation in the public and private sectors by delivering advanced and secure cloud solutions. The cloud centers are slated for construction in Sulaibiya, North Saad Al-Abdullah City and Mutlaa, while the total budget for the three main substations is KD22 million.

