Kuwait’s Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has announced the postponement of bid submissions for a tender issued by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) covering renovation works on the artificial island at the Mina Abdullah Refinery.

Local Arabic language newspaper Alseyassah said the deadline for bid submission has been extended to 3 March 2026, from the earlier closing date of 22 February 2026, citing a notice in official gazette Kuwait Al-Youm. The tender covers the execution of critical rehabilitation works at the refinery’s artificial island.

