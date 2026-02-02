Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is likely to award the construction contract for Bahra (A) 132kV 72 megawatt (MW) substation and its associated 132kV overhead transmission lines in the second quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was released on 12 October 2025, with a bid submission deadline of 11 January 2026.

“The contract award is expected in April 2026,” the source said, adding that project completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

The project aims to support KOC’s upstream operations in the Bahra field area.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

