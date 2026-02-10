Kuwait - Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) announced a public tender for consultancy services to conduct a comprehensive and integrated assessment of the commercial, financial and operational aspects of its retail and automotive services network, which is slated for transfer to the company, as published in the official gazette, ‘Kuwait Al-Youm’.

The company expects the consultant to provide clear and quantifiable recommendations to support its decision-making in selecting the optimal operating model. Interested parties can obtain details through the unified commercial platform for the oil sector. In addition, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced list of nine companies invited to participate in a limited tender related to the organizational structure improvement and management strategy for Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC). The tender will be issued one month after the publication of this announcement in the official gazette.

Any interested party whose name does not appear on the list of invited companies may submit an application to participate in the tender, along with supporting documents, within 30 days from the date of publication of this announcement. KPC also announced the awarding of the tender for the supply of printer ink to the winning bidder -- Neomtech for Modern Communications Services, as it submitted the lowest price and met all specifications and conditions, with a total value of KD43,470.

The tender for providing travel services to Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) was also announced, with the opening date set for Feb 8 and the closing date for March 17. The Higher Procurement Committee for Tenders at KPC and its subsidiaries, at the request of the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), announced the list of companies invited to participate in the tender for the installation of an aviation fuel filtration system at Mina Abdullah Refinery, including a tank farm. The committee disclosed that 37 companies were invited, and the tender will be issued 30 days after the publication of this announcement in the official gazette. Any interested party whose name does not appear on the list of companies invited to participate in the tender may submit an application to participate, along with supporting documents, within 30 days from the date of publication of this announcement.

