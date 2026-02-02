PHOTO
Saudi Arabia’s Water Transmission Company (WTCO) has extended the bid submission deadline for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) package of the Ras Mohaisen-Baha-Makkah Independent Water Transmission System (IWTS) project.
The Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued on 3 September 2025 by WTCO as the lead developer under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
The bid submission deadline has been extended from 5 February 2026 to 15 March 2026.
Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that the EPC contract is likely to be awarded in April 2026.
The project involves the construction of a 325-kilometre long greenfield water transmission system with a capacity of 542,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) delivering water from Ras Mohaisen to Adham and Aradhiyah regions.
(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
