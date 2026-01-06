Saudi Arabia’s Water Transmission Company (WTCO) is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Ras Mohaisen-Baha-Makkah Independent Water Transmission System (IWTS) project in the second quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued on 3 September 2025 by WTCO as the lead developer under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The extended bid submission deadline is 5 February 2026.

“The EPC contract is likely to be awarded in April 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

The Ras Mohaisen – Baha – Makkah IWTS project aims to supply cities of Makkah Al Mukarramah and Al-Baha with desalinated water. The project involves the construction of a green field water transmission pipeline with a total length of approximately 325 Km, including four pumping stations and a maximum design flow rate of 542,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day). The project will connect the Ras Mohaisen desalinated water production plant to the distribution networks that deliver water to Adham and Aradhiyah regions.

In December 2024, WTCO had announced that it received expressions of interest from 31 companies for the IWTS project.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)



