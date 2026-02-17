Jordan has signed a financing agreement worth 58 million Kuwaiti dinars ($189 million) to support the electrical supply infrastructure of the National Water Carrier Project – also known as the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance (AAWDC) Project - a key initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s long-term water security.

The funding, provided by Kuwait-headquartered regional financial institution Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (The Arab Fund), will finance the power supply system required to operate the National Water Carrier facilities, local Arabic language newspaper Al-Rai said.

The project aims to ensure a stable and secure electricity feed to the water transmission network, while also enhancing the national grid’s capacity to integrate additional power sources, including renewable energy, the report said.

In October 2025, Green Climate Fund (GCF) approved a $295 million package to catalyse the $6 billion AAWDC. According to GCF’s website, the project will desalinate 300 million cubic metres of water annually, covering about 40 percent of municipal needs by 2030 and 45 per cent by 2040. This will be achieved through the construction of marine infrastructure, a desalination plant in Aqaba (Red Sea), a 438-kilometre pipeline, and the integration of. 281 MWp of renewable energy.

The Project is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Ministry of Water and Infrastructure (MWI) of Jordan and National Carrier Project Company or NCPC, a special purpose vehicle owned 90 percent by Meridiam and 10 percent by Suez.

