Companies from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Spain, US, Japan and India have expressed interest in participating in water transmission public-private partnership (PPP) project in the south western part of the kingdom.

The Ras Mohaisen–Baha–Makkah Independent Water Transmission System (IWTS) project has attracted expressions of interest from 31 companies, according to a statement issued by the project’s procurer Water Transmission Company (WTCO).

The state-owned WTCO had issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) invite for the project on 6 November 2024, inviting submissions for a 10-business-day period which ended on 19 November 2024.

The list of companies that submitted the EOI documents was released on 30 November 2024 as follows:

1 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)

2 Acciona Agua

3 Al Bawani Capital

4 Al Bawardi Group Holding

5 Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co

6 Al Kobraish lnvestment and Construction Company

7 Al Yamamah Water Projects Company

8 Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Company (AICC)

9 Alghanim International

10 Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies

11 Alrawaf Contracting

12 Buhur for Investment Company

13 Civil Work Company

14 Contrax International DMCC

15 Cox Water

16 Elecnor Group

17 Emirates Utilities Development Company (EUDC)

18 Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL)

19 Lonestar Construction

20 Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL)

21 Mofarreh Al-Harbi & Partners

22 Mutlaq AL-Ghowairi Contracting Company – MGC

23 NESMA Company

24 Orascom Construction

25 Ouais Group Construction Company

26 Precision Scientific Equipment (PSE)

27 Rawafid Industrial Company

28 Restorever

29 Sojitz Corporation

30 Thrustboring Construction Co (TCC)

31 Vision International Investment Company (Vision Invest)

The project will be developed under a Design, Build, Finance, Lease, and Transfer (DBFLT) structure with a lease term of up to 35 years under a Water Transmission Development and Lease Agreement (WTDLA) with WTCO. The total length of the water transmission pipeline is approximately 300 kilometres with a transmission capacity of 515,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day).

The project advisers are:

Lead and Financial Adviser: Synergy Consulting IFA

Legal Adviser: Clifford Chance

Technical Adviser: ILF

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

