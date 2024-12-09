PHOTO
Companies from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Spain, US, Japan and India have expressed interest in participating in water transmission public-private partnership (PPP) project in the south western part of the kingdom.
The Ras Mohaisen–Baha–Makkah Independent Water Transmission System (IWTS) project has attracted expressions of interest from 31 companies, according to a statement issued by the project’s procurer Water Transmission Company (WTCO).
The state-owned WTCO had issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) invite for the project on 6 November 2024, inviting submissions for a 10-business-day period which ended on 19 November 2024.
The list of companies that submitted the EOI documents was released on 30 November 2024 as follows:
1 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)
2 Acciona Agua
3 Al Bawani Capital
4 Al Bawardi Group Holding
5 Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co
6 Al Kobraish lnvestment and Construction Company
7 Al Yamamah Water Projects Company
8 Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Company (AICC)
9 Alghanim International
10 Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies
11 Alrawaf Contracting
12 Buhur for Investment Company
13 Civil Work Company
14 Contrax International DMCC
15 Cox Water
16 Elecnor Group
17 Emirates Utilities Development Company (EUDC)
18 Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL)
19 Lonestar Construction
20 Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL)
21 Mofarreh Al-Harbi & Partners
22 Mutlaq AL-Ghowairi Contracting Company – MGC
23 NESMA Company
24 Orascom Construction
25 Ouais Group Construction Company
26 Precision Scientific Equipment (PSE)
27 Rawafid Industrial Company
28 Restorever
29 Sojitz Corporation
30 Thrustboring Construction Co (TCC)
31 Vision International Investment Company (Vision Invest)
The project will be developed under a Design, Build, Finance, Lease, and Transfer (DBFLT) structure with a lease term of up to 35 years under a Water Transmission Development and Lease Agreement (WTDLA) with WTCO. The total length of the water transmission pipeline is approximately 300 kilometres with a transmission capacity of 515,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day).
The project advisers are:
Lead and Financial Adviser: Synergy Consulting IFA
Legal Adviser: Clifford Chance
Technical Adviser: ILF
(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
