Muscat – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) announced the launch of a tender for the construction works of surface water drainage channels in the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone.

OPAZ has invited specialised companies to purchase tender documents and submit bids via the e-tendering platform ‘Etimad’, for the project to be implemented in the wilayat of Mahdah in Buraimi governorate.

The tender coincides with the Ministry of Finance’s signing of an agreement with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) to fund the first phase of the surface water drainage project in Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone.

Yahya bin Khamis al Zadjali, planning advisor to the Chairman of OPAZ, stated that the project aims to provide essential protection for the zone, including safeguarding tourism, industrial, commercial, and agricultural facilities.

The project will implement an integrated network of open channels and effective water barriers to control the flow of surface water resulting from rainfall across the lands designated for the SEZ.

The tender includes the construction of an 850m barrier, a 25km long rainwater drainage channel, and associated excavation, backfilling, grading, and other works necessary to support the zone’s economic and social goals, Zadjali added.

The drainage network will be precise enough to withstand exceptional weather conditions.

Strategically located in the wilayat of Mahdah, Al Rawdah SEZ serves as a key logistics gateway between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The zone is connected to Suhar and Jebel Ali ports, enabling logistics providers, manufacturers, and commercial businesses to access GCC, Asian and African markets efficiently and cost-effectively.

In May, OPAZ signed an agreement with Mahdah Development Company to develop and operate the first phase of the SEZ over an area of 14sqkm. The total planned area of the zone is approximately 56.8sqkm.

The first phase focuses on attracting investment in a range of sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, pharmaceuticals, plastics, mining, food industries, and safety and security services.

Through the development of Al Rawdah SEZ, OPAZ aims to capitalise on the comparative and competitive advantages of Oman’s various governorates, thereby contributing to economic and social development, creating employment opportunities for Omani youth, and stimulating key economic sectors.

The establishment of the SEZ aligns with the authority’s broader strategy to support Oman Vision 2040, particularly in the areas of economic diversification, fiscal sustainability, labour market development, private sector growth, foreign investment, international cooperation, and sustainable urban and regional development.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

