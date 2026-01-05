As water stress intensifies globally, digital technology is reshaping how water systems are planned, operated and protected. In Oman, this shift is already well underway. Smart water networks and digital monitoring have moved beyond pilot initiatives to become integral to national water management, reflecting the country’s need to balance rising demand, energy efficiency and long-term water security.

Oman’s water system is defined by its reliance on desalination, an energy-intensive process that tightly links water supply to power generation and fuel costs. With population growth, urban expansion, industrial development and tourism steadily increasing demand, improving efficiency across distribution networks has become as critical as expanding production capacity. According to the International Water Association, losses from leaks, bursts and metering inaccuracies can account for up to 30 per cent of treated water in conventional systems, making non-revenue water one of the most persistent challenges facing utilities worldwide (International Water Association).

Smart water networks address this challenge by combining sensors, advanced metres, control systems and data analytics to give utilities continuous visibility across their infrastructure. Instead of relying on periodic inspections or customer complaints to identify problems, operators can now monitor flow, pressure and consumption in real time. This enables earlier detection of anomalies and faster intervention, often preventing minor issues from escalating into major failures.

For Oman, reducing losses carries direct economic and environmental benefits. Every unit of desalinated water lost represents wasted energy as well as wasted water. Digital monitoring allows utilities to pinpoint leaks more accurately, reducing the need for disruptive excavations and lowering repair costs. Over time, this contributes to more reliable service and more efficient use of existing assets.

Advanced metering infrastructure is another cornerstone of the digital transition. Smart metres transmit consumption data automatically and at frequent intervals, providing utilities with a detailed picture of how water is used across residential, commercial and industrial customers. This supports more accurate billing, improves demand forecasting and helps identify unusual consumption patterns that may indicate leaks within properties. The World Bank has highlighted smart metering as a key enabler of more transparent, efficient and financially sustainable water utilities, particularly in water-stressed regions (World Bank).

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being applied to the vast volumes of data generated by digital networks. By analysing historical and real-time information, AI tools can identify leak signatures, predict equipment failure and prioritise maintenance activities. This marks a shift away from reactive repairs towards predictive management, improving reliability while extending the lifespan of pipes, pumps and treatment assets.

More advanced applications such as digital twins are also gaining relevance as Oman’s networks grow in scale and complexity. Digital twins are virtual replicas of physical water systems that allow operators to simulate real-world conditions, test operational scenarios and assess the impact of upgrades or emergencies before implementing changes on the ground. The International Water Association notes that digital twins are increasingly being used by utilities to support planning, risk management and resilience in rapidly growing urban environments (International Water Association).

Beyond operational efficiency, smart water networks support wider sustainability objectives. Improving efficiency reduces the energy required for water treatment and distribution, lowering emissions associated with water production. This water-energy nexus is particularly important for desalination-dependent countries, where efficiency gains in water systems translate directly into energy and carbon savings.

As climate pressures increase and demand continues to rise, Oman’s shift towards digitally enabled water management is positioning the country to safeguard its water resources more effectively. By combining technology, data and proactive planning, smart water networks are helping ensure that every drop is managed with greater precision, resilience and long-term confidence.

