AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday said that implementation of several strategic projects is set to begin this year, including the Amra City project, the National Water Carrier, the Aqaba–Shidiya/Maan–Ghor Safi railway and the Risha gas pipeline.

The Premier’s remarks came during a meeting with members of the Lower House’s National Charter Party bloc, where he outlined the government’s major programmes and projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting was part of ongoing consultations with party-based parliamentary blocs at the Lower House, Petra said.

During the meeting, Hassan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to close cooperation with the Parliament and continued coordination with all parliamentary blocs on legislation, national issues, and development priorities.

He stressed the importance of enhancing services across governorates and maintaining open channels of communication on key policy files, according to Petra.

Hassan also reviewed Jordan’s regional diplomatic efforts under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, particularly regarding the Palestinian issue.

He emphasised that supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land remains a top priority, alongside intensifying humanitarian and relief efforts and supporting reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

Members of the bloc stressed the importance of constant communication between lawmakers and the government, commending recent government decisions, including measures to help universities settle accumulated debts and increase allocations to the University Student Support Fund.

They also commended the government’s field-based engagement and its focus on practical, on-the-ground solutions, Petra said.

The prime minister had previously met with all party-based parliamentary blocs last year, in line with the government’s commitment made in its response to the Royal Letter of Designation to maintain continuous communication with Parliament.

During the Lower House’s closing session on the 2026 State Budget Law on December 11, Hassan said that the government aims to finalise pending agreements and conclude financial arrangements for several major national projects.

He said the government plans to launch tenders for most of these projects before the end of 2026, with completion expected between 2028 and 2030.

“These go beyond mere promises or intentions; they constitute a clear declaration of the measures the government will implement over the next year and the following one,” he said.

Hassan noted that the projects include the National Water Carrier, the Aqaba–Shidiya/Maan–Ghor Safi railway, the Risha gas pipeline, and several initiatives in public transport, health, energy and infrastructure.

He said the total investment value of these projects exceeds $10 billion, with most funding sourced from local and foreign investors.

“The government aims to open the door for public subscription to a portion of these projects in the coming phase to broaden the base of beneficiaries and participants in their development,” the prime minister said.

Hassan added that the JD1.6 billion allocated for projects and capital expenditures will be fully utilised to stimulate a wide range of economic sectors and support the launch of major strategic projects, with significant preparations already completed this year and implementation set to begin next year.

