Hassan Allam Holding, a leading engineering and construction company in Egypt, has announced that one of its key subsidiaries, Hassan Allam Construction, has secured a water transmission network contract from Oman Water & Wastewater Services Company in the sultanate.

The network will cover the area from Al Jardaa to Mihlah (Sawt) in the Al Sharqiyah North Governorate, said the company in a statement.

The scope of work includes laying of 76 km of transmission lines, nearly 600 km of distribution networks, seven high-capacity reservoirs, two pumping stations, and seven solar-powered systems.

For the Oman Water & Wastewater Services Company, all these are seamlessly connected with advanced control systems, ensuring reliable, sustainable water access for communities and industries alike, it stated.

Hassan Allam Holding continues to strengthen Oman’s infrastructure and resource management, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in delivering transformative engineering solutions across the region, it added.