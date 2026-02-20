The Shuaiba-5 desalination system has exceeded its design capacity by 11%, raising daily output from 600,000 to 665,000 cubic metres of desalinated water without incurring additional costs, the Saudi Water Authority (SWA) has announced.

The milestone reflects efficient project management and optimal asset utilisation, enhancing supply reliability while supporting water security and sustainability, a Saudi Press Agency report quoted SWA as saying.

It added that the boost represents added value for the water system by improving supply dependability and infrastructure investment, while maintaining the highest standards of energy efficiency and approved operational requirements.

The authority highlighted that the project received certification from Guinness World Records for the world’s lowest energy consumption in reverse osmosis (RO) desalination, at 1.7 kilowatt-hours per cubic meter.

The achievement spotlights technological progress in the design, implementation, and operation of modern desalination systems powered by national engineering and technical expertise.

The project also won the Asian Water Awards for 2025 after achieving zero carbon emissions, reinforcing the Kingdom’s global leadership in energy efficiency within the desalination sector and positioning the plant as an international benchmark for high-efficiency seawater desalination systems.

The accomplishments have strengthened the Kingdom’s global standing in desalination energy efficiency, with the World Bank praising the Shuaiba-5 project as an advanced model for improving energy efficiency in desalination projects, the SWA said.

It added that the project’s strong performance directly benefits Makkah Region by enhancing water supply reliability during peak seasons, particularly during the blessed month of Ramadan and the Hajj season. The improvements help ensure service sustainability and system readiness to meet rising demand by Umrah performers and worshippers while maintaining energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, supporting a safe and integrated hospitality experience.

The SWA said the achievement aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly efforts to cut carbon emissions, which exceed 2 million tons annually, and adopt environmentally friendly technologies, reinforcing the Kingdom’s global leadership in water services.

