Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced that it has awarded the design contract for the fifth district cooling plant in Business Bay, Dubai. Once operational, the plant will have a production capacity of up to 44,000 refrigeration tons (RT).

According to Empower, Business Bay district cooling project is one of the largest globally, with an ultimate capacity of 451,540 RT to serve around 325 existing and upcoming buildings within the development and adjacent areas.

The Business Bay district cooling project comprises nine district cooling plants and an existing pipeline network of more than 53 km.

Out of the nine district cooling facilities, four are currently operational and two are in the design stage, said the company in its Dubai bourse filing.

The project is among the largest district cooling developments worldwide, currently providing services to 201 buildings located in Business Bay, Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Water Canal.

On the design contract award, CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar said it marks a continuation of Empower’s expansion strategy to meet Dubai’s rapid urban development and the growing demand for sustainable and high-efficiency district cooling solutions.

"This project reflects our strong commitment to supporting Dubai’s ambitious sustainability plans by delivering environmentally friendly cooling solutions that enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen overall urban infrastructure performance," he stated.

Construction work will begin in the fourth quarter, he added.

