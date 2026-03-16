Egypt’s Hassan Allam Constructions has signed two agreements for the 258.5 MWp Nefer Benban hybrid solar-plus-storage project, which combines 200 megawatts (MW) of solar PV with a 120 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at the existing Benban Solar Park complex in Aswan.

On Monday, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor signed an agreement with global supplier of solar tracker GameChange Solar to procure the company's Genius Tracker system for Nefer Benban project.

Earlier this month, Hassan Allam Constructions also signed an agreement with China’s Sineng Electric to supply 249 MW of central inverters for the project. The contract covers 27 units of 8.8 MW medium-voltage turnkey stations and two units of 4.4 MW stations integrating the inverter, transformer and medium-voltage switchgear.

In January 2026, the project's developer Infinity Power signed a separate agreement with China’s HiTHIUM Energy Storage to supply the project’s 120 MWh BESS.

The Nefer Benban project is one of two hybrid solar-and-storage projects with a combined capacity of 1,200 MW of solar power and 720 MWh of storage being developed by Egypt's Infinity Power and Netherlands-registered Hassan Allam Utilities Energy BV (HAU Energy), an investment vehicle established by Hassan Allam Utilities and co-owned with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and France-based Meridiam. Infinity Power is a joint venture between Infinity Holding and the UAE's Masdar.

The second project, Nefer Minya, will have a capacity of 1,200 MWp, including 1,000 MW of solar generation and 600 MWh of storage, and will be located in Minya governorate.

Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for both projects were signed in November 2025, with commercial operation targeted for the third quarter of 2027, according to earlier statements by Infinity Power.

The total cost of the Nefer Benban project is estimated at about $180 million, according to EBRD documentation. The bank had approved a construction bridge loan of up to $65 million to HAU Energy to support engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the plant.

Nefer Benban is among the first batch of BESS projects in Egypt, developed under the 10 gigawatts (GW) renewables target set under the Bank-led Energy Pillar of the NWFE (Nexus of Water, Food and Energy) initiative.

Egypt is targeting renewable energy to account for 42 percent of its electricity mix by 2030 and 65 percent by 2040 as part of its long-term energy transition strategy.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.