Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has set a target of reaching 1.86 million refrigeration tonnes (RT) of connected capacity by the end of 2027, its CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar said.



“Our connected capacity grew by more than 90,000 RT to reach 1.66 million RT by the end of 2025. This expansion ensures we now serve a mature footprint of 1,747 buildings across the emirate,” he wrote in the integrated annual report for 2025.



He said that the company’s future growth remains materially de-risked through its total contracted capacity, reaching 1.94 million RT following the signing of 163 new long-term agreements in 2025 alone.



“Demand for our services accelerated in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan,” he said.



Bin Shafar added that the company successfully commissioned the Deira Waterfront permanent plant with a capacity of 39,000 RT, which now provides sustainable cooling to over 46 buildings.



Empower secured agreements for new developments, including The Island (Wasl Group) with 23,853 RT, Uptown Dubai (DMCC) with 24,675 RT and the Palm Gateway project.



“We also commenced supply to the first phase of Al Habtoor Tower and are currently contracted to supply six of the 10 tallest skyscrapers under construction in Dubai,” he stated.



To meet the rising demand, Empower has advanced critical infrastructure investments, including the design of a new 47,000 RT plant at Dubai Science Park, the start of construction for a 23,400 RT plant in Al Sufouh 2, and the awarding of a second 39,000 RT plant in Jumeirah Village.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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