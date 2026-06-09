The value of projects awarded by Saudi Arabia in May jumped by nearly 154 percent compared to the previous month, the Gulf Kingdom’s contractors bulletin has reported.

The project value jumped to nearly 30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion) last month from around SAR 11.8 billion ($3.2 billion), the report issued by Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) said.

The report said the number of projects awarded in May 2026 reached 18, compared to 23 projects in April 2026.

The awarded projects last month cover 10 infrastructure contracts worth SAR 25.447 billion, three industrial projects worth SAR 337.5 million and two water and energy projects worth SAR 390 million.

The report expected that 20 projects would be awarded in June, 47 percent of which would be in the construction sector, concentrated in the Eastern Province and Riyadh.

The report showed that the Makkah region ranked first in the number of projects awarded during May 2026, while the southern Asir region ranked first in terms of project value, at SAR18.75 billion.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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