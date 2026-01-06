Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the engineering design consultancy services contract for two wastewater treatment and purification plants in Kuwait City in the second quarter of 2026, according to a source aware of the details.

The tenders were issued on 26 October 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 17 February 2025.

The project scope includes the construction of two plants with combined treatment capacity of 460,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day), comprising one facility sized at 400,000 m3/day and a second at 60,000 m3/ day, along with all associated pumping stations and transmission lines.

“The contract is likely to be awarded in June 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028.

Total project value is estimated at around $300 million, he added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

