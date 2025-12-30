India-based VA Tech Wabag (Wabag), a global leader in water and wastewater treatment solutions, has announced that it has received a Letter of Award from the Saudi Water Authority for a large repeat engineering, procurement, and construction contract to build a 50 million litres per day advanced brackish water reverse osmosis (BWRO) plant at Aljouf, Saudi Arabia.

Under the contract, Wabag will provide design, supply, construction and commission services for the BWRO facility within 14 months, said the company in a statement.

On completion, the BWRO plant will treat raw water sourced from borewell fields containing rare elements and will incorporate a robust pre-treatment system based on ceramic membrane technology, followed by micron cartridge filtration and reverse osmosis.

This configuration is designed to ensure long-term operational reliability and a sustainable water supply for the region, it stated.

A major player in the region, Wabag operates across the full spectrum of the water sector, providing design, engineering, construction and operational management services for drinking water, wastewater, industrial water treatment and desalination projects worldwide.

Confirming the receipt of the LoA, the Indian group said the contracting formalities are likely to begin shortly. The effective date for project execution will be announced following contract signing, it added.

On the contract award, Phani Sathish Kadiyala, Country Manager and Branch General Manager – KSA, said the repeat order reflects SWA’s continued confidence in Wabag and highlights the kingdom’s proactive adoption of next-generation water treatment technologies.

“The project further reinforces Wabag’s leadership in advanced solutions such as BWRO, seawater reverse osmosis and recycle-and-reuse systems, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s vision for sustainable, technology-driven water infrastructure,” he added.

