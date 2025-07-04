The state-owned National Water Company (NWC) said on Thursday that is implementing 19 water and wastewater projects in Jazan province at a cost of over 1.5 billion Saudi riyals ($400 million).

These include the installation of water and sewage networks that extend more than 1,203 kilometres (km), the company said in a post on the social messaging platform X.

The nine water projects involve water networks extending more than 397 km.

Additionally, two operational reservoirs with a total capacity of 15,000 cubic metres (m3) will be developed, along with the building of pumping stations with a capacity exceeding 60,000 m3/day.

NWC is also working on 10 wastewater projects, which include sewage networks totaling over 806 km, as well as treatment plants with a total capacity of 24,000 m3/day.

