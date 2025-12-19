AMMAN - Jordan and Egypt on Thursday signed the renewal of their electricity exchange agreement, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance energy cooperation and ensure grid stability between the two countries.

The agreement was signed in Cairo in the presence of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, alongside Jordan’s Deputy Ambassador to Cairo Riyad Najada, according to a Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources statement.

On behalf of Jordan, the agreement was signed by Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), Sufian Batayneh, while Mona Rizk, Chairperson of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, signed on behalf of Egypt.

The renewed agreement will continue electricity exchanges throughout 2026, supporting power grid stability and generating mutual economic benefits for both countries, the statement read.

The move forms part of Jordan’s broader strategy to advance the Economic Modernisation Vision, strengthen energy security, improve resource efficiency, and enhance regional integration in the energy sector, contributing to sustainable economic growth.

