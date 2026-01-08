KUWAIT CITY - The acting Director General of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), Rashid Al- Enezi, announced the signing of two new contracts for the supply, extension, and maintenance of 400 KV underground cables to power four main substations in South Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City.

Al-Enezi explained that the total value of the contracts is KD 36,504,000, and they are part of the state’s plan to secure electrical infrastructure for new cities and ensure the sustainability of vital services.

The first contract, valued at KD 17,813,000, covers the supply, extension, and maintenance of 400 KV underground cables for the two main 400/132/11 kV substations (1Z and 4Z), with a completion timeframe of 26 months.

The second contract, valued at KD 18,691,108, covers the supply, extension, and maintenance of 400 KV underground cables to feed the two main 400/132/11 kV digital substations (2Z and 3Z), also to be completed within 26 months.

Work is currently underway to construct four main 400/132/11 KV substations, in addition to 40 other main 132/11 kV substations, to provide the full electrical capacity for the new city. Al-Enezi anticipated that the first batch of main substations would be completed by July.

In a related development, Al- Enezi confirmed that the city’s infrastructure projects are progressing well and achieving advanced completion rates.

He stated that the main roads project reached an actual completion rate of approximately 75.79 percent in December, while the three infrastructure project contracts for residential plots are achieving outstanding progress, with some ahead of schedule.

Al-Enezi highlighted that PAHW’s commitment to executing the work according to the approved timeline reflects its dedication to preparing the city to receive residents and provide comprehensive essential services.

He emphasized that construction is progressing faster than planned, noting that these contracts and projects form a critical foundational phase in the state’s plan to secure the electrical infrastructure for new cities.

In addition, informed sources stressed that the contracts for power station cables were awarded in a record time of no more than five months, which reflects the efficiency of the procedures and the speed with which the tendering and awarding phases were completed in accordance with approved regulations.

They explained that the South Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City project is one of the largest housing developments in the country.

These contracts will help provide electricity to approximately 20,380 housing units, thus supporting the project’s readiness and accelerating delivery to beneficiaries.

These contracts are part of the strategic housing plan, aimed at completing infrastructure projects to the highest technical standards, keeping pace with urban expansion, and enhancing the quality of life in new residential cities.

