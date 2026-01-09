Syria has started receiving natural gas imports routed through Jordan under a $800 million gas purchase agreement, a report by state news agency SANA said.

The gas supplies of around 4 million cubic metres per day would be utilised for electricity generation, the report said, adding that the move forms part of a broader energy sector reform programme aimed at boosting generation capacity and delivering tangible improvements in electricity availability across Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

In November 2025, the Ministry of Energy had signed the final concession agreements with an international consortium led by Qatar’s Urbacon Holding to build and operate eight new power generation stations with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

