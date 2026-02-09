Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said it has signed a strategic agreement to explore the development of a power and steam co-generation plant in the country's Ratqa area, in a move aimed at improving efficiency across Kuwait’s oil and power sectors.

The MoU was signed with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), KPC said, underscoring co-ordination between government and industry to strengthen the country’s energy infrastructure.

The proposed facility would integrate electricity and steam generation in a single system, allowing for more efficient fuel use, lower operating costs and reduced environmental impact, according to KPC.

According to KPC, the project is expected to play a vital role in supporting the development of heavy-oil production at the Ratqa field, one of Kuwait’s most strategic upstream assets.

Steam produced by the facility would be used in enhanced oil recovery operations, while the electricity generated would help meet local power demand.

This project aims to enhance energy production efficiency and contribute to achieving sustainability goals, aligning with KPC’s focus on improving efficiency and bolstering national energy security. Kuwait advances energy integration with a new strategic partnership.-TradeArabia News Service

