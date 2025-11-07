The Syrian Ministry of Energy has signed the final agreements for the construction of eight new power generation plants with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model with an international consortium led by Qatar-based UCC Holding, state-owned news agency SANA said.



The consortium includes UCC's subsidiary Urbacon Concessions Investment, Kalyon G.I.S. Energy, Cengiz Energy and Power International (USA).



The concession framework grants the UCC-led group the right to build, operate, and manage the plants, with power supplied to the national grid under terms agreed with the Syrian Electricity Company.

In May 2025, the Syrian government and the consortium had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) worth $7 billion to develop, operate, and manage these projects.

SANA said the gas-fired plants will be located in North Aleppo (1,200 MW), Deir Ezzor (1,000 MW), Zayzoun (1,000 MW), and Mhardeh (800 MW), while the solar power projects, with a combined capacity of 1,000 MW, will be built in Widian Al-Rabee (200 MW), Deir Ezzor (300 MW), Aleppo (300 MW), and Homs (200 MW).

Syria has set ambitious goals for renewable energy, aiming to generate 10 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.



The projects would be completed within three and a half years, the report added.



In August, a UCC Holding-led international consortium had signed another MOU worth $4 billion in August to redevelop Damascus International Airport.

The consortium had awarded five consultancy and design agreements in October 2025 as part of the project.



(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

