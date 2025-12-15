Qatar - As part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainability, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation “Kahramaa”, in collaboration with the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QGOSM), has announced the implementation of the GCC technical regulation for water conservation devices in Qatar. The corporation confirmed that compliance will be mandatory for all products covered by the regulation starting from February 24, 2026, ensuring alignment with national sustainability goals and enhancing water efficiency in Qatar under the unified GCC framework.

The regulation encompasses a wide range of devices and products, including showerheads, shower faucets and mixers, public and private restrooms faucets and mixers, ablution area faucets and mixers, kitchen faucets and mixers, bidet faucets and mixers, flow regulators attached to sanitary fixtures, squat toilet flushing tanks, and single-flush or dual-flush toilets. All these products must meet stringent technical requirements to ensure water efficiency and compliance with GCC standards.

The regulation also mandates the placement of the GCC Green Label on every covered product. This label provides essential information such as water consumption rate (in liters per minute or per flush), the GCC conformity mark with a traceability code (GCTS) for electronic verification of product registration data, and a star rating (4 or 5 stars) indicating the level of water efficiency. This system aims to empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions and select the most efficient products, thereby reducing water wastage and supporting sustainability objectives.

Kahramaa urges all suppliers to prepare early and complete conformity procedures in accordance with international standards under Article 20 of the regulation. Manufacturers are required to implement conformity assessment procedures based on ISO/IEC 17067 through an accredited third party chosen by the manufacturer to issue the conformity certificate and green label after reviewing technical documentation and testing representative samples. This process must be repeated every three years. The regulation specifies that the responsibility for conformity lies with the manufacturer, not the importer, while linking importer data at the national level across GCC countries.

Through its national program for conservation and energy efficiency “Tarsheed”, Kahramaa continues to conduct awareness campaigns targeting suppliers about technical requirements and necessary documentation, including the use of the green label and GCTS code at points of sale. A comprehensive workshop will be held on December 16, 2025, bringing together suppliers and all relevant stakeholders to explain implementation mechanisms and address technical inquiries. Kahramaa and QGOSM call on all suppliers and stakeholders to ensure early preparation and full compliance with the regulation, verify product readiness and technical files, and complete conformity procedures to obtain the green label before market launch.

This initiative is part of “Tarsheed” program launched by Kahramaa in 2012, which has achieved significant milestones in improving electricity and water efficiency and promoting a culture of sustainability. The corporation continues its efforts, in collaboration with regulatory bodies and market partners, to raise awareness on electricity and water conservation, update information on water-related devices, and streamline GCC conformity procedures, ensuring product quality and preserving national resources for future generations.

