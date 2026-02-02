Kuwait has invited proposals to provide transaction advisory services for subscription and transfer of ownership of shares allocated to citizens in the Umm Al-Hayman Wastewater Treatment Company.

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects’ (KAPP) issued the invitation to consulting companies on its website on Sunday.

It said the selected transaction advisory firm or consortium will be responsible for, among other tasks, collecting Kuwaiti citizens’ information from the Public Authority for Civil Information through a secure portal, preparing a prospectus, launching a PR and multimedia campaign, and providing a secure online platform that enables Kuwaiti citizens to subscribe to their allocated shares in Umm Al Hayman for Wastewater Treatment Company.

The bid submission closing date is 1 April 2026 at 12 pm Kuwait time.

In January, the Board of Directors of the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) approved KAPP’s request to launch that public tender.

CAPT’s approval allows KAPP to carry out the procedures through a public tender, in accordance with Article 17 of the Public Tenders Law No. 49/2016, which permits contracting via public tender through competitive negotiation or a request for proposals.

Previously, the Board had postponed the decision on 22 December 2025, awaiting a follow-up letter from KAPP outlining the discussed amendments within five working days.

This project marks Kuwait’s second major experience in strengthening public-private partnerships (PPPs), following the first phase of the Az-Zour North Power Plant.

The Umm Al-Hayman plant is the largest in the southern region and one of the largest regionally, as well as the first in Kuwait to operate using integrated renewable energy.

The facility treats 500,000 cubic metres/day (m3/day) of wastewater, with plans for future expansion to a total capacity of 700,000 m3/day. This makes it the largest wastewater treatment plant in Kuwait and the region to operate on a biogas system, fully utilising the sludge produced during the treatment process and delivering it to beneficiaries.

The capital of Umm Al-Hayman Wastewater Treatment Company is approximately 49 million Kuwaiti dinars, divided into 490 million shares. Ownership is allocated as follows: 10 percent to the Kuwait Investment Authority, 40 percent to a strategic investor, and 50 percent subscribed by the government through KAPP.

Citizens will subscribe to around 245 million shares, and the company is set to be listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange shortly after the subscription period begins.

