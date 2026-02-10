Acwa, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition, and first mover into green hydrogen, has announced that its consortium with Water Transmission Company (WTCO) has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with the Syrian Ministry of Energy to advance large-scale seawater desalination and water transmission projects in the country, thus supporting its long-term national water security.

The agreement marks the commencement of preliminary studies to support the assessment and development of water desalination and water transmission projects in Syria.

Under the JDA, both parties will jointly collaborate during the development phase on technical, commercial, and feasibility studies. These will include assessments of water demand, evaluations of available water resources, and reviews of potential desalination and water transmission solutions, said Acwa in its statement.

The studies are intended to support the evaluation of seawater desalination projects with an aggregate capacity of up to approximately 1.2 million cubic meters per day, alongside associated water transmission infrastructure and ancillary facilities.

This phased approach will support informed decision-making on future development, while leveraging the expertise of Acwa in water desalination, water transmission, operation, and project financing.

The JDA was signed in the presence of representatives from the Syrian Ministry of Energy and the Acwa-WTCO consortium, reflecting ongoing efforts to advance sustainable solutions for the water sector and strengthen water infrastructure in line with international best practices.

On the key agreement, Acwa CEO Marco Arcelli said: "We have a long-standing track record of developing and delivering large-scale water desalination and transmission projects around the world, helping countries secure reliable and affordable water for their people."

"This agreement reflects our commitment to applying that experience in support of Syria’s long-term water security, through a structured and phased approach focused on technical rigor, feasibility, and sustainability. We look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Energy to assess solutions that can strengthen water infrastructure and support future development," he added.

