Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA approved 132,981 No-Objection Certificate (NOC) applications under its Soqoor programme in 2025. The applications were submitted by 2,472 consultants and contractors up to the end of December 2025, marking an increase of 4.49% compared to 2024.

The Soqoor programme streamlines the approval process for consultants and contractors, enhances first-submission success rates and accelerates project delivery in line with developers’ expectations. The Transmission Power Division approved 69,816 applications, while the Distribution Power Division approved 45,418 applications and the Water and Civil Division approved 17,747 applications.

“In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, we provide a motivating environment that supports business acceleration and growth. Our programmes and initiatives support the successful completion of projects and foster greater happiness among stakeholders, further consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, investment and entrepreneurship,” added Al Tayer.

Demand for infrastructure, electricity and water network project services in Dubai increased in 2025, reflecting the emirate’s expanding business activity and DEWA’s continued investment in essential utilities to support long-term urban and economic growth.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President, Transmission (Power) at DEWA, said: “The Soqoor programme assesses compliance with standards and guidelines, helping to reduce violations, minimise risks, enhance field operations and protect DEWA’s assets.”

DEWA publishes comprehensive technical requirements for project services on its website and organises awareness sessions to ensure clarity and compliance. Outstanding consultants and contractors across various project categories will receive a Soqoor award. Programme guidelines are available at: https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/builder/useful-tools/soqoor-program