The Syrian government, represented by the Ministry of Energy, has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a Saudi-based consortium comprising ACWA and Water Transmission Company (WTCO) for developing water infrastructure projects in the country.

Under the JDA, the consortium will carry out commercial, technical and feasibility studies for the development and implementation of water desalination and transmission schemes in Syria, WTCO announced on its X social media account on Sunday.

According to the Arabic language announcement, the proposed scope includes the development of desalination plants with a combined capacity of up to 1.2 million cubic metres per day (m3/day), alongside water transmission networks extending approximately 400 kilometres.

ACWA said in a separate statement on Sunday that the studies will include assessments of water demand, evaluations of available water resources and reviews of potential solutions, while leveraging ACWA's expertise in water desalination, transmission, operation and project financing.

In August 2025, ACWA had signed an agreement with the Syrian Ministry of Energy to study and propose renewable energy projects, including up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar and storage and 1,500 MW of wind power.

