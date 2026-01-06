Linxon, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company, has completed the work on the Taibah 380 kV Bulk Supply Point (BSP) substation and handed it over to Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) officials, thus marking a significant milestone in enhancing the reliability and capacity of the kingdom’s power grid.

The turnkey project involved detailed engineering, procurement, and construction of a 380 kV GIS substation, including GIS switchgear supplied via Hitachi Energy, a 380 kV reactor, automation and protection systems, civil works, and full testing and commissioning, all completed within a demanding 21-month schedule, said a statement from Linxon.

A major player in the region, Linxon is a joint venture between AtkinsRéalis, a major global engineering consultancy and project management firm, and Hitachi Energy, a Swiss technology company.

The Taibah BSP plays a critical role in enabling the efficient evacuation of 3.6GW from the upcoming Taibah Independent Power Plant (IPP), ensuring future electricity demand in the Madinah region is met.

The substation also interfaces with IPP-1 and IPP-2 for integration of Gas Turbine Generator feeders and Steam Turbine Generator feeders that will support seamless connectivity with new generation assets.

"The successful completion of the Taibah 380 kV Bulk Supply Point underscores Linxon’s engineering expertise and technical capability to deliver complex high-voltage substation projects under demanding timelines. This milestone, achieved through strong collaboration with SEC, reinforces our shared commitment to reliable, sustainable, and future-ready energy solutions in Saudi Arabia," he stated.

Hassan Merhi, the Managing Director at Linxon AMEA, said this project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s energy transition goals by incorporating gas-turbine localisation and a carbon capture-ready design.

"By accelerating infrastructure scalability, the Taibah BSP adds essential grid capacity to accommodate rapid national electricity growth and provides robust high-voltage infrastructure vital for long-term system resilience," he added.

