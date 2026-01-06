Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) is expected to award the contract to develop and operate the 400,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Riyadh East Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project in Riyadh in the second quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) for the project was issued in October 2025.

It will be implemented on BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer) basis through a 25-year Sewage Treatment Agreement (STA).

“The bid submission deadline is January 2026 with contract award expected by May 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects.

He added that project completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2029.

The project will have a treatment capacity of 200,000 m3/ day in its first phase, which will be increased to 400,000 m³/day in the second phase. The scope of work also includes a Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) transmission pipeline.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

