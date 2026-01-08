Saudi Power Procurement Company (Principal Buyer) has unveiled the qualified bidders for the seventh round of solar and wind projects under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), which is led and supervised by the Ministry of Energy.

On completion, the Round Seven projects will have a combined capacity of 5,300MW.

Saudi Power Procurement Company said the key solar PV IPPs being implemented are - Tabarjal II project in Al Jouf region with a capacity of 1,400 MW; Mawqaq project in Hail region (600 MW); Tathleeth project in Aseer region (600 MW) as well as the South Al Ula Solar PV IPP in Madinah region with a 500MW capacity.

On the wind IPPs, the Principal Buyer said both these projects are located in the Madinah region and will have combined capacity of 2200MW. The Bilghah Wind IPP will boast a 1,300MW capacity, while the Shagran Wind IPP will have a 900 MW capacity.

The list of qualified developers (Managing & Technical Members) for Round Seven of Wind IPP project includes Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar); Alfanar Company; EDF Power Solutions; Kahrabel FZE (Engie); Marubeni Corporation; Power China; Goldwind Science & Technology; Sembcorp Utilities; TotalEnergies Renewables; DL Energy Company; China Longyuan Power Group; Envision Energy and WahajPeak Holdings.

The qualified developers (Managing Members) are: Saudi Electricity Company; SPIC Shanghai Electric Power Company; Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company; Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco); GD Power Development Company and Gulf Development Public Company.

Those in the technical members list are Nesma Renewable Energy and Grupo Empresarial Enhol.

SPPC's list of qualified developers (Managing & Technical Member) for Solar IPP PV projects includes Masdar; Alfanar; Al Gihaz Holding Company; EDF Power Solutions; Engie; Sembcorp Utilities; Jinko Power (HK); TotalEnergies Renewables; Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company; Kepco; Nesma Renewable Energy; Korea Western Power Company; Marubeni Corporation; SPIC Shanghai Electric Power Company; WahajPeak Holdings and FAS Energy for Trading Company.

The qualified developers (Managing Members) in the list are Saudi Electricity Company; Grupo Empresarial Enhol;

Power China; GD Power Development; Gulf Development Public Company and Reliance NU Energies Private Limited.

According to SPPC, the Ministry of Energy–led NREP aims to harness Saudi Arabia’s abundant renewable resources and achieve an optimal energy mix for electricity, contributing to displacing high-value liquid fuels from the power generation sector.

The Principal Buyer is the entity responsible for preparing feasibility studies, tendering electricity generation projects, and signing power purchase agreements with developer consortia.

