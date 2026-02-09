Saudi Arabia signed 15 power purchase agreements (PPAs) in 2025, contracting a total generation capacity of 24.389 gigawatts (GW), according to data published by the Principal Buyer - Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

The PPAs cover a portfolio of gas-fired and renewable energy projects across multiple locations in the Kingdom with capacities ranging from 400 megawatts (MW) to over 3,000MW.

The largest projects by capacity include the 3,010MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) Hajar project, the 3,000MW Humaij solar PV project and the 3,000MW Bisha solar PV project.

Other large-scale developments include Starah wind power project (2,000MW), Khulis solar PV project (2,000MW), Afif 1 and Afif 2 solar PV projects of 2,000MW capacity each.

Mid-sized projects include Dawadmi wind power project (1,500MW), Najran solar PV project (1,400MW), Rabigh 1 CCGT power plant (1,179MW) and Shaqra wind power project (1,000MW).

Smaller projects include Yanbu wind power project (700MW), Samtah solar PV project (600MW), Ad Darb solar PV project (600MW) and Sufun solar PV project (400MW).

SPPC said the Dawadmi project achieved a levelised tariff of $0.0133 per kilowatt-hour (1.33 US cents/kWh), which it described as a global benchmark for wind power generation.

Saudi Arabia had tendered a total of 64 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2025, according to the Ministry of Energy.

The Kingdom is targeting a 50 percent share for renewables in its energy mix used to produce electricity by 2030, according to the Ministry of Energy.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.