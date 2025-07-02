Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the principal buyer, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 700-megawatt (MW) Yanbu wind Independent Power Plant (IPP) project, located in the Al-Medina.Al-Munawwarah region,



The agreement was signed with a consortium led by Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and Saudi Arabia’s Ajlan & Bros Holding, the state-owned entity said in a post on X.



The levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) is 6.4 halalas ($1.72) per kilowatt-hour (kWh).



The project is being developed at a cost of more than 1.7 billion Saudi riyals ($458 million).

The PPA duration wasn't disclosed but in May 2024, SPCC had signed two 25-year PPAs with a consortium led by Marubeni for the 600 MW AlGhat and 500 MW Wa’ad Alshamal wind IPP projects.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

