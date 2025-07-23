Bahrain - The National Energy Services Company (Tarshid) has announced that it has completed the installation of solar panels and systems across Al Iman General Hospital's buildings and facilities in Riyadh.

The solar project, which was implemented in co-ordination with Al Iman General Hospital, will have a total capacity of 638 kilowatts, which is expected to result in annual energy savings of approximately 1 million kilowatt-hours.

Tarshid said the move was mainly aimed at improving the hospital's energy efficiency and reduce consumption by generating solar power for on-site use as per the highest international standards and best practices.

By achieving significant energy savings and reducing carbon emissions, Tarshid supports the Kingdom's strategic sustainability goals in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Tarshid Board Member and CEO Waled Al Ghreri said the company first conducted field surveys and technical studies on the buildings and facilities within the project's scope.

These studies highlighted the importance of improving energy efficiency and reducing consumption by installing solar panels and systems on rooftops.

This is a key measure to boost efficiency by enabling on-site electricity generation and supplying the hospital with clean, renewable energy for self-consumption, stated Al Ghreri.

He said the total targeted annual electricity consumption for the project was approximately 22.8 million kilowatt-hours. "Following the installation, the consumption is expected to drop to 21.8 million kilowatt-hours annually," he noted.

The anticipated savings from the project are equivalent to conserving over 1,500 barrels of oil and avoiding approximately 560 metric tons of harmful carbon emissions—an environmental impact comparable to planting more than 9,000 seedlings every year, he added.

