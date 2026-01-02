Expo 2030 Riyadh Company has awarded its main utilities and civil works package to Nesma and Partners, a leading provider of integrated project solutions in Saudi Arabia, thus marking a significant moment in the journey to bring to life one of the most ambitious global mega-events ever developed.

Around 50km of infrastructure networks will be delivered as part of this package – including water, sewage, EV charging stations and electrical and communication systems.

Together, these works are essential to support the next stages of master plan development and allow Expo 2030 Riyadh’s experience-defining structures to take shape, said a statement from the Expo 2030 Riyadh Company.

This milestone demonstrates the project’s increasing momentum as it shifts from early works to large-scale construction activity, it added.

Expo 2030 Riyadh Company CEO Talal Al Marri said: “This milestone marks an important step in accelerating construction activities in the Expo 2030 Riyadh site. By moving early on the infrastructure that underpins the entire site, we are creating the conditions for safe, coordinated, and high-quality delivery across all future phases of development, while ensuring a lasting legacy well beyond 2030.”

“The contract has been awarded ahead of schedule to accelerate the delivery timeline as part of a phased approach that will see construction across infrastructure, buildings, and public spaces advance steadily through 2026 and into early 2027,” he added.

Expo 2030 Riyadh Company has embedded high standards for quality, sustainability, innovation, worker welfare, and health and safety into the delivery of the works, thus reinforcing its commitment to responsible construction and creating a safe, inclusive environment for everyone involved in the programme.

Nesma and Partners President and CEO Samer Abdul Samad said: “We are proud to be entrusted with delivering this phase of infrastructure for Expo 2030 Riyadh. This project is not only about scale, but also about precision, integration, and responsibility.”

“Our focus will be on delivering high-quality infrastructure that supports the ambition of Expo 2030 Riyadh and sets a strong foundation for everything that follows,” he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).