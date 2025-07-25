AMMAN — Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya on Thursday inaugurated a new agricultural plastic recycling plant in Deir Alla.

The project was established through a partnership between the Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from the EU and in cooperation with the New Deir Alla Municipality, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the inauguration, Faraya commended the cooperation between the ministry, the EU and UNDP in supporting local development initiatives.

He also highlighted the plant's significance for municipalities, the private sector, and local communities in the Jordan Valley, describing it as a “step forward in advancing sustainable waste management.”

The minister noted that the plant aims to create a market for recycled plastic and establish a sustainable and profitable business model, as it is designed to promote a culture of responsible waste management, enhance livelihoods, and contribute to the development of a circular economy in the area.

Faraya added that the facility is expected to generate job opportunities and support collaboration with entrepreneurs and local companies to develop innovative products from recycled plastic.

These efforts, the minister said, could help open new markets and foster industries that support economic growth.

He urged municipalities across the Jordan Valley to raise public awareness about the importance of sorting plastic waste and facilitate its transportation to the plant.

He stressed that municipalities must play an active role in supporting this “qualitative leap” in transforming waste into valuable, high-quality materials.

Faraya also expressed appreciation for local municipalities and stakeholders for their role in promoting integrated, sustainable development that positively impacts citizens' quality of life.

EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas reiterated the EU’s commitment to enhancing waste management and reducing plastic pollution.

The diplomat noted that such initiatives improve agricultural productivity and contribute to achieving local development goals.

UNDP Resident Representative in Jordan Randa Aboul Hosn described the plant as a “practical example of how local-level governance can be aligned with capital investment to empower municipalities in promoting development, investment, and support for community-based organisations”.

Raed Azab, chairman of the New Deir Alla Municipality Committee, emphasised the plant’s importance in supporting local development, creating jobs, and protecting the environment.

Faraya also toured the facility and reviewed its operations during the launch.

The plant is regarded as a “flagship” initiative in support of green growth, aiming to improve solid waste management systems and implement a circular economy model that addresses environmental challenges in the Jordan Valley.

It also opens doors for future public-private partnerships by providing investment opportunities for sustainable plant operations and waste marketing, Petra added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

