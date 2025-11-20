AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat on Wednesday met with US Ambassador to Jordan Jim Hollsteinider and reviewed the main challenges facing the sector, foremost of which is water scarcity.

Khreisat stressed the importance of boosting cooperation with the US to help address these challenges and mitigate their impact on farmers and local production, according to a ministry statement.

He also reviewed the ministry’s efforts to expand modern irrigation systems, promote smart agriculture and support small- and medium-sized agricultural projects to enhance the sector’s sustainability and efficiency.

Khreisat highlighted the “longstanding” partnership between Jordan and the US and the continued cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the agricultural sector.

The two sides also discussed ways to boost agricultural trade between Jordan and the US and explored opportunities to increase Jordanian exports, especially dates and olive oil, to the US market.

They went over prospects for benefiting from US expertise and technology to improve the quality of Jordanian agricultural products and enhance their export competitiveness.

Khreisat stressed that expanding agricultural trade cooperation represents an important economic driver that can open new and promising markets for Jordanian farmers.

