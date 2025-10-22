AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Jordan joined the national and international community on Tuesday in commemorating World Food Day and celebrating the 80th anniversary of FAO’s founding. The official ceremony was held at the Al Hussein Cultural Centre in Amman.

As with every World Food Day event, the commemoration served as an opportunity for acknowledging successful efforts towards achieving the second Sustainable Development Goal “Zero Hunger,” in addition to raising awareness of the critical importance of food security and agriculture, according to a FAO statement.

World Food Day is observed every year on October 16 in remembrance of the day when FAO was founded in 1945; this year marks the 80th Anniversary of FAO.

Since its inception, FAO has accompanied government institutions and relevant stakeholders in their effort to implement the Zero Hunger agenda, a collaboration that represents the cornerstone of combating hunger and malnutrition in Jordan.

The event was held under the patronage and presence of HRH Princess Basma Bint Talal, who congratulated FAO on the anniversary of its founding, as well as commended its great efforts throughout the world toward ending hunger.

The commemoration was also attended by Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat, alongside numerous governmental and non-governmental stakeholders, demonstrating Jordan's unified commitment to transforming its agrifood systems.

This year's theme is "Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future," which calls for global collaboration in creating a peaceful, sustainable, prosperous, and food-secure future.

By working together, across governments, organizations, sectors, and communities, we can transform agrifood systems to ensure that everyone has access to a healthy diet, living in harmony with the planet.

Princess Basma said: “FAO has become a leading international institution in promoting food security, establishing sustainable agriculture principles, and supporting the development of rural communities, in addition to its role in addressing major challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss.”

The princess expressed appreciation for FAO's ongoing partnership with Jordan in addressing local challenges, most notably water scarcity, support for crops, and empowerment of rural communities.

She also noted that through its pioneering initiatives, from early warning systems to climate-smart agriculture applications, FAO has been a cornerstone of multilateral action, linking scientific knowledge, policies, and community action.

Princess Basma highlighted the unprecedented challenges “our agricultural and food systems continue to face, in light of the risks threatening agricultural land, water, and biodiversity, as well as the fragility of supply chains around the world.”

She stressed the importance of the UN's role in providing emergency aid and supporting recovery in areas affected by conflict, war, climate shocks, and economic crises.

The princess noted that this role has become more urgent today in the Gaza Strip, which is facing a collapse in the food system, disruption of supply chains, and damage to agricultural land and drinking water and sanitation infrastructure.

Princess Basma stressed the need for a rapid response, building stronger bridges, and strengthening joint action to address the suffering caused by the war in Gaza and in every part of our world ravaged by conflict today, in order to ensure food security is preserved as a universal right for every human being, not a privilege.

Khreisat said: “The Ministry of Agriculture is fully committed to the goals of World Food Day and to our strategic partnership with FAO. The Royal patronage of this event underscores the national importance placed on achieving food self-reliance and stability.”

UN Resident Coordinator Sheri Ritsema-Anderson said: “As we mark World Food Day, we celebrate progress and renew our commitment to transforming how societies produce, distribute, and consume food. Supporting food systems transformation remains a top priority for the United Nations in Jordan.”

FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf said: “As we celebrate the 80th anniversary of FAO, the World Food Day theme 'Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future' is our guiding principle. It highlights that transforming agrifood systems requires collective action—from governments setting policy to women beneficiaries showcasing their products today.”

A key feature of the commemoration was the focus on local impact and success.

The event highlighted the powerful journey of Malak Al Qaisi, a 28-year-old entrepreneur from Madaba, as a prime example of an FAO success story.

Having received technical training and seed funding through an FAO project, Malak launched her own successful food processing business, "Malak Touch," becoming an inspirational figure for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Her story showcases the tangible improvements in livelihood and agricultural entrepreneurship resulting from FAO’s inclusive support.

