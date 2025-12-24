AMMAN — The Cabinet on Tuesday suspended the implementation of previous decisions mandating the compulsory termination of government employees who have completed 30 years of service or accumulated 360 social security contributions, effective immediately.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet session, chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, and aims to strike a balance between regulating the public sector and controlling expenditures, while retaining experienced personnel in government institutions based on justified needs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The move also enhances administrative flexibility in managing human resources according to actual requirements.

Under the new decision, ending the services of employees who meet the criteria will revert to the competent authority, as was previously the case, and will be exercised based on the needs of each department or institution.

The Cabinet approved an agreement to settle outstanding debts owed by King Abdullah University Hospital for medical treatments.

Under the agreement, the government will pay JD10 million to the hospital during December and commit to monthly payments of JD3 million starting early next year until the full amount, estimated at approximately JD39.6 million, is paid.

The move is expected to support the hospital’s ability to continue providing its services sustainably, Petra said.

The decision forms part of broader government efforts to clear accumulated arrears from previous years. Since its formation in September 2024, the government has paid nearly JD 600 million of more than JD 1 billion in outstanding obligations and plans to settle the remaining amounts over the next three years, Petra said.

The Cabinet also approved the allocation of JD10 million to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to cover tuition fees for students who applied for and qualified for grants or loans from the Student Support Fund.

The funding will enable eligible students to register for second-semester courses of the 2025/2026 academic year at their respective universities.

The Cabinet also approved extending a 75 per cent exemption on fees imposed on horticultural agricultural goods intended for export until December 31, 2026, according to Petra.

