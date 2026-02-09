AMMAN — Real estate trading activity declined at the start of 2026, with the value of transactions reaching JD513 million by the end of January, down 6 per cent compared with the same month of 2025, according to a statement on Sunday by the Department of Lands and Survey.

The department’s monthly report showed that revenues rose by 1 per cent year-on-year to about JD26 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Real estate sales activity declined by 21 per cent during the period, with apartment sales falling by 16 per cent and land transactions dropping by 23 per cent compared with January 2025.

Meanwhile, a total of 705 properties were sold to companies during the month.

Transactions involving non-Jordanians edged down by 1 per cent year-on-year, despite an 11 per cent increase in apartment sales, while land purchases by non-Jordanians fell by 15 per cent.

