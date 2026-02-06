AMMAN — The government has unveiled a package of strategic industrial investment opportunities designated as a national priority, with a strong focus on advanced industries, most notably the manufacturing of drone components, semiconductor production and the establishment of advanced data centres.

The projects will be implemented within an integrated public–private partnership framework, according to the investment opportunities published by the Ministry of Investment and cited by Al Mamlaka.

The projects are open to both local and international investors, the ministry said, adding that the initiative reflects a broader policy direction aimed at stimulating growth in the energy, logistics and infrastructure sectors, while creating an enabling investment environment that reduces risk and accelerates implementation through dedicated zones, incentives and supportive policies.

Among the flagship projects is the manufacturing of components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which aims to produce lightweight and durable composite structures made from carbon fibre and fibreglass for both commercial and defence drones.

The project also includes the production of high-efficiency electric motors, specialised propulsion systems and other customised drone components.

Priority projects

The investment package also includes semiconductor manufacturing through the establishment of an assembly, testing and packaging production line, supported by advanced laboratories and high-quality control systems to meet the needs of local and regional manufacturers.

Other opportunities cover the manufacture of batteries for wireless and electronic devices, involving the design and production of cells and batteries, as well as the assembly of customised power packs for electronics, telecommunications equipment, drones and light vehicles, in line with international safety and quality standards.

The government has also proposed the establishment of Jordan’s first plant for the production of urea and ammonia from natural gas near the Risha gas field. The list also includes metal casting and forming projects using reusable moulds to produce complex industrial and military components, with capabilities for finishing and heat treatment, according to Al Mamlaka.

The opportunities further extend to the manufacture of printed circuit boards, producing single- and multi-layer boards that meet industrial and military standards for use in electronics, telecommunications, medical devices and defence applications.

Metal forging projects have also been proposed to produce high-strength components through drawing and thermal forming processes for defence, automotive and heavy machinery industries, in accordance with international specifications.

The government has also offered a project to manufacture telecommunications antennas and radio-frequency cables across various frequency ranges for civilian and military use, in compliance with high conformity standards.

In the information and communications technology sector, a number of strategic projects have been added to support digital transformation and strengthen advanced digital infrastructure. These include the establishment of a manufacturing facility for data centre components.

One of the key initiatives aims to develop an advanced data centre providing secure digital infrastructure for data processing, storage and management, equipped with modern cooling systems, backup power and integrated cyber security solutions. The project is intended to support digital transformation and the delivery of government services, while serving the banking, technology and telecommunications sectors.

The investment portfolio also includes a next-generation data centre project, designed as a smart facility equipped with advanced technologies to support cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, alongside platforms for big data analytics. The project incorporates green energy systems, high-efficiency cooling solutions and the highest levels of cyber security to support digital transformation across government, banking, defence and telecommunications sectors.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

=