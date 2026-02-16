AMMAN — Department of Statistics has released its monthly report on the Industrial Producer Price Index (PPI), showing a 0.75 per cent decline in producer prices in 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

On a monthly basis, the general PPI decreased by 1.33 per cent in December 2025 compared with December 2024, and by 0.81 per cent compared with the preceding month of the same year. The base year for the index is 2018 (=100).

Accordingly, the cumulative PPI for 2025 reached 106.32 points, down from 107.12 points during the same period in 2024. For December 2025, the index stood at 104.85 points, compared with 106.26 points in December 2024, and 105.71 points in November 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In terms of cumulative changes for 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, prices of manufacturing industries, which carry a relative importance of 88.74 per cent, declined by 1.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, extractive industries (5.36 per cent relative importance) recorded an increase of 2.38 per cent, and electricity prices (5.91 per cent relative importance) rose by 0.56 per cent.

At the commodity level, the decline in the December 2025 index compared with December 2024 was mainly driven by a 1.77 per cent drop in manufacturing prices (88.74 per cent relative importance).

In contrast, prices of extractive industries increased by 4.42 per cent (5.36 per cent relative importance), while electricity prices rose by 0.27 per cent (5.91 per cent relative importance).

On a month-on-month basis, the December 2025 PPI declined compared with November 2025 due to a 0.71 per cent decrease in manufacturing prices and a 3.74 per cent drop in extractive industries, while electricity prices increased by 0.36 per cent, Petra reported.

