AMMAN — The government has completed 339 out of 418 projects under the priority package of the Executive Programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, achieving an 81 per cent completion rate, according to official data.

A total of 79 projects, representing 19 per cent, remain under implementation for the same period, data monitored by Al Mamlaka showed, citing the Government Performance and Achievement Monitoring System dashboard.

The data indicated that the total number of projects under the executive programme, which began in 2023, stands at 538 projects, 78 per cent of which are planned for completion by the end of 2025.

The government plans to complete 120 projects beyond 2025, accounting for 22 per cent of the remaining projects. This will bring the total number of completed projects to 355, including 16 projects completed ahead of schedule.

According to the dashboard, activities classified as “under implementation” will be carried over and completed under the second Executive Program of the Economic Modernization Vision for the 2026–2029 period.

Programme Progress

At the level of the Executive Programme for the 2023–2025 period, the government had completed 355 projects by the end of last year, representing 66 per cent of the total, while 101 projects, or 18.8 per cent, remain under implementation.

The electronic system for monitoring government performance showed that work on 79 projects remains delayed, accounting for 14.7 per cent of total projects, while three projects, or 0.5 per cent, have yet to begin under the program’s action plan.

In terms of sectoral distribution, the government completed 97 priorities under the High-Value Industries engine, followed by 78 priorities under Future Services, 74 under Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and 53 under Quality of Life.

Additionally, 37 priorities were completed under Sustainable Resources, 29 under the “Jordan as a Global Destination” engine, 27 under Investment, and 25 under Sustainable Environment.

Priorities currently under implementation include 36 under Sustainable Resources, 30 under High-Value Industries, 16 under Future Services, eight under “Jordan as a Global Destination,” four each under Quality of Life and Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and three under Sustainable Environment.

Delayed priorities were distributed across several engines, including 21 under High-Value Industries, 16 under Future Services, 11 under Quality of Life, nine under Sustainable Resources, eight under “Jordan as a Global Destination,” six under Entrepreneurship and Innovation, five under Sustainable Environment, and three under Investment.

The EMV and the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap were launched at the end of 2022. The executive programme for the vision included approximately 183 programmes, 380 initiatives, and 514 priorities in 2023, with allocations of JD670 million in that year’s budget.

In the 2026 General Budget Law, the government allocated approximately JD396 million to continue implementing the EMV programmes.

